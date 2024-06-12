Malloy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Malloy had started at designated hitter or in left field in each of the Tigers' seven games since his June 3 call-up, going 3-for-19 with a home run and a 5:8 BB:K. Though his .636 OPS thus far in his MLB career isn't anything special, the Tigers likely aren't ready to pull the plug on Malloy as an everyday player just yet. With Malloy on the bench Wednesday, the Tigers will give Riley Greene a day off in the outfield and have him serve as the team's DH.