Malloy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Rangers.

While it was an ugly night for the Tigers, it was a great night for Malloy. The rookie delivered his first MLB hit in the top of the sixth inning, and it also happened to be his first MLB home run. Malloy added a single a few innings later for good measure. The 24-year-old is a promising prospect with some power upside, and he figures to see regular playing time at least for the foreseeable future, giving him an opportunity to show what he can do.