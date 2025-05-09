Malloy went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, four RBI and one run scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader sweep over the Rockies.

Malloy got a rare start in right field in the day game, where he went 2-for-4 and contributed an RBI single in the third inning. He added a three-run double late in the nightcap. Malloy has mostly functioned as a short-side platoon option, sharing right field with lefties Zach McKinstry and Kerry Carpenter. Prior to Thursday, Malloy had gone 0-for-12 with three walks over his previous nine games. He's hitting .200 with one home run, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and no stolen bases over 84 plate appearances. He won't challenge for more playing time until his hitting warms up.