Tigers' Keider Montero: Allows three runs Sunday

Montero allowed three runs on four hits across three innings of relief in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Phillies. He walked one and struck out five.

For the first time across his last four appearances in long relief, Montero allowed a run to cross home plate. Even with the brief stumble, it was a good first half of the season for the righty, who posted a 3.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 65 strikeouts across 97.1 innings. Montero may slide back into Detroit's rotation at some point, but for now, expect him to stick in his bullpen role, as he's been fairly effective in relief.