Montero (1-2) allowed two runs on six hits across 6.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out four.

The Tigers put up nine runs of support, which was more than enough to help Montero earn his first MLB win. The rookie had allowed nine runs across 8.2 innings in his first two starts in the majors, but he looked much more comfortable in his third appearance. He's expected to stick in the rotation for at least a few turns with Casey Mize (hamstring) on the injured list, and Montero's next start is tentatively scheduled for July 11 as Detroit juggles its rotation before the All-Star break.