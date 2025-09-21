Montero didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks over three innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander needed 69 pitches (40 strikes) to record nine outs, and both hits off Montero left the yard in the third to help chase him from the game. Since returning to the majors in September, Montero's posted a 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through four appearances (two starts) and 13 innings. He's expected to make one more start before the end of the regular season, on the road next weekend in Boston.