Montero will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Wednesday in Minnesota, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Montero will be filling in for Jack Flaherty (back), who is having his turn skipped. The Tigers will also need an additional starter for later this week with Casey Mize (hamstring) headed to the 15-day injured list. Montero has permitted nine runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings for the Tigers in 2024.