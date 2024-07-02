Montero will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Wednesday in Minnesota, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Montero will be filling in for Jack Flaherty (back), who is having his turn skipped. The Tigers will also need an additional starter for later this week with Casey Mize (hamstring) headed to the 15-day injured list. Montero has permitted nine runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings for the Tigers in 2024.
More News
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Joins Tigers in Minnesota•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Likely candidate to sub for Mize•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Called up, working in bulk relief•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Set to pitch Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Keider Montero: Likely to start Wednesday•