Canha is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Parker Meadows' (hamstring) move to the injured list Monday hasn't seemed to help Canha from a playing-time perspective. The 35-year-old will hit the bench for the third day in a row while he's slashed an ugly .098/.203/.118 over his last 15 games. Rather than Canha, utility man Zack McKinstry seems to be the main beneficiary of Meadows' absence, as McKinstry has now started at either third base or shortstop in five straight contests.