Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that the club is looking at Canha primarily as an option at first base, designated hitter and pinch hitter, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Most of Canha's experience at the major-league level is as an outfielder, but it sounds like the Brewers would use him there only in a pinch. The 36-year-old is in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he should have a good chance to make Milwaukee's Opening Day roster. Canha struggled in 2024, slashing .242/.344/.346 in 125 games between the Tigers and Giants.