Tigers' Matt Vierling: Absent from lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vierling is not in the Tigers' lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.
Vierling has pretty much been an everyday player for the Tigers in right field but will sit this one out. Kerry Carpenter will handle right and Tyler Nevin will be the designated hitter.
