The Tigers activated Vierling (back) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start in center field and bat sixth in Detroit's series opener with Atlanta.

Vierling has been sidelined since late May with a back issue but is ready to roll following a short rehab assignment. He's seen most of his action in right field this season, but he could end up settling into a regular role in center for the time being while Riley Greene (lower leg) is likely multiple weeks away from a return from the IL.