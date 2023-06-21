Vierling (back) will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Vierling will check back into the Detroit outfield after a bout with back spasms kept him on the bench each of the past three games. Now that Vierling is ostensibly healthy again, Jake Marisnick will likely move back into a fourth-outfielder role.
