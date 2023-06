Vierling (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Vierling was scratched ahead of Sunday's 6-4 win over the Twins after experiencing back spasms, and he'll get at least one more day off to recover from the injury. With Vierling on the bench Monday, the Tigers will roll out an outfield of Andy Ibanez, Zach McKinstry and Kerry Carpenter from left to right.