Vierling (oblique) is an option to be added to the roster if the Tigers advance to the ALDS, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vierling had to be pulled off a rehab assignment after suffering a setback with his left oblique in mid-September. He's been progressing of late, however, having taken 40 swings Monday as he works out at the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate in Toledo. Vierling has been limited to only 31 games this season due to injury and isn't a lock to be added to the roster even if he's deemed 100 percent.