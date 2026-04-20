Tigers' Javier Baez: Grabbing seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baez is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Red Sox.
Baez had drawn seven consecutive starts, but he'll get a day off for the Patriots' Day game in Boston. Matt Vierling will patrol center field, and Kevin McGonigle will occupy shortstop in the series finale.
More News
-
Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Receiving Sunday off•
-
Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Two hits at Fenway Park•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Tallies first stolen base Thursday•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Continues solid play•
-
Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Agrees to $150 million extension•
-
Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: First big-league homer Sunday•