Vierling went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Vierling paced Detroit's offense from the leadoff spot in the 7-2 victory. The outfielder missed some time with a back injury this month, though he's shown no ill effects, as he's batting .429 in 13 games since returning. Vierling has been batting lower in the order recently, but his strong effort Monday could help him stick atop the lineup moving forward.