Vierling was scratched from the lineup Monday against the Rangers with back soreness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After he was initially reported to be in the lineup, Vierling will sit out Monday's contest with a back injury. The 26-year-old said that he needs some rest, suggesting that the injury isn't a major concern. Zach McKinstry will take over in right field while Zack Short enters the lineup at third base and bats ninth in the series opener with Texas.