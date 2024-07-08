Vierling is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Vierling started each of the past five days and recently moved past a sore left foot, so he's likely just getting a maintenance day as the Tigers begin a four-game set with the Guardians. The 27-year-old had been splitting time between third base and the outfield of late, but he'll likely see most of his reps in the outfield for the foreseeable future after Parker Meadows (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.