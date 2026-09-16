Clark went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The rookie outfielder extended his hitting streak to six games with another dynamic performance, and he's now batting a solid .278 this year with an .805 OPS. Clark is really hitting his stride in September, as he's batting .366 across 12 contests this month with a 1.041 OPS. And while he didn't steal a base Tuesday, Clark has also swiped four bags this month. The youngster offers a tantalizing mix of power and speed, and the sky is the limit moving forward for the former No. 3 overall pick as he continues to acclimate to the MLB level.