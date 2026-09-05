Clark went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

The Tigers ended up being swept in the twin bill, but Clark did what he could to prevent a loss in the matinee, piling up three hits for a second straight game and the third time in his brief MLB career. After an 0-for-4 showing in the nightcap, the rookie center fielder sports a .265/.331/.434 slash line through his first 32 contests for Detroit with two homers, two steals, 14 runs and 16 RBI.