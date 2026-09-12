Clark went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Rockies. He also stole a base.

Clark showed off his combination of power and speed by launching his third home run of the season and recording his fourth stolen base. It was the first time in his MLB career that the rookie has gone deep and swiped a base in the same game. Clark did plenty of both in the minors, so he should have many more performances like Friday as he settles in at the top level.