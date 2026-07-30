Tigers' Max Clark: Headed to big leagues

The Tigers are expected to call up Clark from Triple-A Toledo prior to Friday's game against the Athletics, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Clark has earned his first big-league promotion after slashing .276/.368/.434 with 11 home runs, 21 stolen bases and a 50:66 BB:K over 90 games with Toledo, which includes a 1.086 OPS in July. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Clark should take over as the everyday center fielder in Detroit, pushing Javier Baez to a utility role.