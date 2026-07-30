Tigers' Max Clark: Heating up after slow start

Clark, who homered in Wednesday's game against Columbus, is batting .338 with five long balls in 19 games this month for Triple-A Toledo.

Clark scuffled a little bit through the end of May and only had two home runs in his first 50 games of the season, but he's now gone deep nine times in his last 40 contests, and he's batting .276 with an .801 OPS overall. The talented 21-year-old remains one of the top prospects in baseball, and his recent stretch could set him up for his MLB debut later in the year, particularly if the Tigers fade out of contention and decide to prioritize younger players.