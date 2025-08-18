In 26 games since getting promoted to Double-A Erie, Clark is slashing .274/.371/.481 with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Clark has adjusted well so far to the jump up in level, and he's also impacting the game with his speed, as he has six steals in six attempts for Erie. The 20-year-old outfielder is one of the top prospects in baseball, and he has the potential to be a five-tool player at some point in the majors. For now, expect Clark to keep developing at Double-A, with a promotion to Triple-A Toledo a possibility later in the year.