Clark went 3-for-4 with two walks, three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-6, extra-innings win over the Twins.

Clark came into the contest batting just .179 in his previous 10 games, but he broke out of his slump in a big way. The rookie outfielder became the first Detroit player with three doubles in a game since Miguel Cabrera back in 2018. Clark has been a bit up and down since making his MLB debut back on July 31, though the 21-year-old has certainly flashed signs of his immense potential.