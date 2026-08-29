Clark went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Clark drove in Detroit's lone run and actually gave the Tigers a short-lived lead with his third triple of the year in the bottom of the fifth inning. The 21-year-old rookie has been showing off his speed in the early going with the three triples and a stolen base, and he's also gone deep twice in 25 games. Clark certainly seems to be Detroit's center fielder of the future, and he should be primed to post big numbers in his first full campaign next season.