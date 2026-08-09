Tigers' Max Clark: Triples, drives in two Saturday

Clark went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Giants.

Clark now has at least one hit in seven of his first eight games at the MLB level, and his triple Saturday was his first in the majors. The 21-year-old is making a strong first impression, as he's now slashing .333/.421/.545 through 38 plate appearances. Clark has settled in as Detroit's regular center fielder, and his impressive combination of power and speed makes him an appealing fantasy option with plenty of upside.