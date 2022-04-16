Fulmer picked up the save, striking out one and pitching the ninth inning of a 2-1 win Friday in Kansas City.

After Gregory Soto received both of the save opportunities to start the season, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. With Soto having pitched three of the last four games, Fullmer got the nod in the ninth. The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.