Cabrera will sit Saturday against the White Sox.
Cabrera sits for the third time in four games. He has just two hits in his last 10 games, dropping his season slash line to .266/.318/.328 in 95 contests overall. Kerry Carpenter will be the designated hitter Saturday.
