Maton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Maton will take a seat while the Tigers deploy a lineup of nine right-handed hitters to counter Pirates southpaw Rich Hill. The lefty-hitting Maton could soon be in danger of seeing fewer opportunities against right-handed pitching as well; he's getting on base at a .194 clip in May and is maintaining a lowly .564 OPS over 130 plate appearances on the season.