Goodrum had an MRI come back negative on his bruised right knee but he won't start Wedesday at Kansas City, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum exited Tuesday's game after suffering the bruise when he hit a foul ball off his right knee, leading to significant post-game swelling. The 27-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury but seems likely to remain sidelined until the swelling dies down.