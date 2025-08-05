Meadows (quad) has begun a running progression, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows is just over a week removed from landing on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain, so it's a good sign that he's already been cleared to run. It's still too soon to project when he might be able to return to the Tigers' active roster, however. Matt Vierling has been seeing most of the action in center field for Detroit since Meadows was injured.