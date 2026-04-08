Tigers' Parker Meadows: Hitting bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meadows is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Matt Vierling will receive the starting nod in center field while Meadows sits for just the second time in the Tigers' first 12 games. With five hits over his previous four starts, Meadows has raised his season average from .167 up to .267.
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