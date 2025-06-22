Meadows will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Upon returning from the injured list June 2, Meadows had initially served as the Tigers' primary leadoff man against right-handed pitching, but he appears to have since ceded those duties to Colt Keith, who will top the batting order for a fourth straight matchup versus a righty (Zack Littell). Meadows, meanwhile, has occupied a spot in the bottom third of the order in each of his last three starts versus righties, and he'll likely need to show some improvement at the dish before manager A.J. Hinch considers moving him back up in the lineup. Meadows has mustered a woeful .167/.262/.296 batting line with one home run and two steals over 61 plate appearances since being activated.