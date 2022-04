The Tigers promoted Meadows from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Meadows will move up a level less than a month into the 2022 season after turning in an .813 OPS while striking out at a 26.9 percent clip in 67 plate appearances at High-A. Expect the 2018 second-round draft pick to spend the bulk of the campaign in Erie.