Meadows (arm) did some light throwing in the outfield Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It was very light tossing from a short distance, but it's nonetheless a step forward for the outfielder. Meadows is coming back from a nerve issue in his right arm and will need to rebuild his arm strength. He's already on the 60-day injured list, making him ineligible to return until late May.
