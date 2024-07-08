Meadows's hamstring injury is likely to place him on the 10-day IL, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports. "I don't love what I heard from the get-go in talking to him and our trainers," manager A.J. Hinch said. "We'll get him evaluated. It's something with the hamstring. That's always alarming."

Meadows was likely to be a significant free agent target this weekend after going 4-for-11 with a double, a homer and a stolen base in three games since being called back up from Triple-A Toledo, but this news will chill pending bids, especially in fantasy leagues where there are no IL slots. Matt Vierling will likely shift back to center field while Meadows is sidelined.