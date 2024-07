The Tigers placed Meadows on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

The timing is unfortunate for Meadows, who had just been recalled from Triple-A Toledo and went 4-for-11 with one home run and one stolen base in three games since rejoining the big club. He will be eligible for activation following the All-Star break, but it's too soon to know whether he'll have a chance to be back at that time.