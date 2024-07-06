Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Making his first MLB appearance since May 6, Meadows promptly blasted his third home run of the season. The 24-year-old scuffled in his first stint with the Tigers this year, batting just .096 across 32 games before getting demoted. The team is hoping his time in the minors corrected some issues, and Meadows should get plenty of opportunities in center field moving forward, particularly due to his strong defense. If he can get his bat going as well, Meadows may be able to develop some fantasy value down the stretch.