Meadows (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

The Tigers were satisfied with how Meadows' strained right quad held up Tuesday during a running workout, which was the final hurdle he needed to clear before heading out on a rehab assignment. He'll likely remain with Toledo through the weekend before Detroit potentially brings Meadows back from the injured list when the active roster expands to 28 men Monday. Before landing on the IL on July 28, Meadows had slashed .200/.270/.296 with two home runs and three stolen bases over 137 plate appearances.