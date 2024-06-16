Greene went 4-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI and one walk in Saturday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Greene was a beast in this contest. He contributed a solo shot in the first inning, a three-run blast in the second and an RBI single in the third as the Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead. His sixth RBI of the day came on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. The outfielder has driven in 12 runs during his six-game hitting streak and he's batting .321 (17-for-53) in June. The 23-year-old is up to 14 homers, 36 RBI, 48 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .256/.348/.488 slash line through 69 contests overall as he continues to cement himself as a building block for the Tigers during their ongoing rebuild.