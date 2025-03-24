Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris indicated Monday that Greene is likely to remain primarily a corner outfielder, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers have lost three center fielders to injury in Matt Vierling (shoulder), Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back). Greene has extensive experience in center field and has played there some this spring, but it would appear the club still plans to play him mostly in left field. Ryan Kreidler could be the favorite to handle reps in center field for Detroit for the time being.