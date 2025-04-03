Greene went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.
Greene extended his RBI streak to three games Wednesday when his ground out to third base in the fifth inning brought Ryan Kreidler home. Greene has started the season 8-for-27 with three doubles, four runs scored, two home runs and three RBI. He'll look to extend his streak to four games Friday in the Mariners' series opener against the White Sox.
