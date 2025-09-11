Greene went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Yankees.

Greene hit his first home run of the month and team-leading 33rd of the season in the eighth inning against New York reliever Camilo Doval. The Detroit outfielder has enjoyed some sustained success recently, as he's batting .288 with a .917 OPS, five home runs and 17 RBI across his last 20 games. Greene is among the top 10 in the majors in home runs, and he's also in the top 10 for RBI with 107.