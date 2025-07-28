The Tigers recalled Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kreidler will be up with the Tigers for the first time since April, but he'll likely be in store for only a brief stay with the big club. The utility man will be a prime candidate to return to Triple-A Toledo when right-hander Chris Paddack -- whom the Tigers acquired from the Twins earlier Monday -- is added to the 26-man active roster later this week. Kreidler owns a .775 OPS in 68 games with Toledo this season but slashed just .105/.190/.105 in 44 plate appearances for Detroit earlier in the campaign.