Miller tossed a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to earn the save in Monday's 1-0 win over the Guardians.

Miller got the call with no margin for error and he efficiently shut Cleveland down on 13 pitches to earn his first save of the season and just the second of his 12-year MLB career. The team showed a lot of faith in the veteran, who entered the contest with a 5.97 ERA, but he was much better last season with a 1.71 ERA for the Dodgers. If Miller can get anywhere close to that form down the stretch, he'll be a bullpen weapon for the Tigers and a potentially valuable fantasy asset if he sees more save opportunities.