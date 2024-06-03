Torkelson is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Torkelson has struggled to a .201/.266/.330 slash line with four home runs, 18 RBI and 24 runs scored over 209 at-bats in 54 games with the Tigers this season. The first baseman will look to hit the reset button with Toledo before potentially returning to Detroit's major-league roster down the road. In the meantime, Justyn-Henry Malloy is set to be called up from Triple-A to replace Torkelson on the 26-man roster Monday.