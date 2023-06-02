Skubal (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A West Michigan on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coming up on a year since undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow, Skubal is set to return to game action after completing another bullpen session Thursday. He will likely require 4-to-5 starts in the minors as he builds his arm up, putting his estimated return date sometime in late June.
