Skubal tossed two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He walked one and struck out two.

Skubal cruised in his first tune-up start of the spring, as he logged 29 pitches and didn't allow a hit. The talented lefty underwent flexor tendon surgery in August of 2022, which delayed his debut last year by a few months. That means the team will likely build him up slowly in camp with the goal of having him available for a larger regular-season workload. Skubal's career high in innings is 149.1, which he recorded back in 2021.