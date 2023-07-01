Skubal (elbow) will start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Skubal will make his first start in the majors since Aug. 1, 2022, and has been sidelined after undergoing flexor tendon surgery. He has pitched well during his rehab assignment, most recently working four innings with Triple-A Toledo. Given that, he shouldn't be in line for significant workload restrictions, and he'll also get a favorable matchup against Oakland.